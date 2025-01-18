Vicky Kaushal's Cinematic Dream: From Shaheed Udham to Chhatrapati Shivaji
Actor Vicky Kaushal calls his journey in cinema a dream come true, expressing gratitude for his diverse roles. Honored as the Youth Icon of 2024, Kaushal emphasizes honesty and human values. His latest role is Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in 'Chhaava', a project evoking excitement and cultural insight.
Actor Vicky Kaushal describes his cinematic journey as nothing short of a dream realized, attributing gratitude to the opportunity to embody diverse, compelling characters.
Kaushal was honored with the Youth Icon of 2024 award at CNN-News18's Indian Of The Year Awards, expressing heartfelt gratitude for the recognition.
In his acceptance speech, the actor emphasized honesty and integrity, values instilled by his parents, as the foundation of his career. Reflecting on his latest role as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in 'Chhaava', he shared excitement about portraying the historical figure and delving into rich cultural legacies.
