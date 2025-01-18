Left Menu

Tense Times at Numaish: Rider Safety in Question after Malfunction

A technical malfunction halted an amusement ride at the Numaish exhibition, leaving attendees suspended mid-air for around 10 minutes. Affected riders were aboard the 'Ranger' swing when a battery issue disrupted operations. The ride has since been repaired, with officials emphasizing regular maintenance checks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 18-01-2025 16:55 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 16:47 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
Amusement turned into apprehension at the Numaish exhibition as a ride malfunction left patrons dangling mid-air on the 'Ranger' swing for approximately 10 minutes.

The technical glitch, identified as a battery malfunction, temporarily halted operations, but quick repair efforts ensured safety and resumed the ride.

Technicians swiftly resolved the issue, and officials confirmed that such maintenance protocols are routinely performed to ensure user safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

