Coldplay's Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson Offer Prayers Ahead of Concert
Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson visited Babulnath Temple before Coldplay's concert in Navi Mumbai. Videos showed them engaging in prayers. The visit comes amid breakup rumors, with Johnson joining Martin on Coldplay's India tour. Coldplay will perform three shows in Mumbai and one in Ahmedabad.
Updated: 18-01-2025 17:01 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 17:01 IST
Chris Martin, the lead singer of Coldplay, and his girlfriend, actress Dakota Johnson, were seen at the Babulnath Temple in Mumbai, ahead of the band's Indian concert series.
Social media buzzed with videos of the couple venerating Lord Shiva, as Johnson whispered to the Nandi bull statue.
Amid breakup speculations, Johnson accompanied Martin for Coldplay's tour starting Saturday in Navi Mumbai, followed by additional performances in Mumbai and Ahmedabad.
