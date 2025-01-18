Coldplay's Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson Offer Prayers Ahead of Concert

Chris Martin, the lead singer of Coldplay, and his girlfriend, actress Dakota Johnson, were seen at the Babulnath Temple in Mumbai, ahead of the band's Indian concert series.

Social media buzzed with videos of the couple venerating Lord Shiva, as Johnson whispered to the Nandi bull statue.

Amid breakup speculations, Johnson accompanied Martin for Coldplay's tour starting Saturday in Navi Mumbai, followed by additional performances in Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

(With inputs from agencies.)