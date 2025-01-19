Left Menu

Honoring a Hero: Geneviève Callerot's Legacy

France mourns the loss of Geneviève Callerot, a brave former French Resistance activist and celebrated author, who passed away at the age of 108. She played a crucial role in smuggling individuals across demarcation lines during WWII. President Macron offered his condolences, honoring her heroic legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 19-01-2025 00:30 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 00:30 IST
The nation of France is mourning the loss of Geneviève Callerot, who passed away at 108. A prominent figure in the French Resistance during World War II, Callerot's efforts helped countless lives escape Nazi oppression.

President Emmanuel Macron expressed his condolences, highlighting her 'solar presence' and the indelible mark she left on French history as a symbol of defiance against tyranny.

Born in 1916, Callerot's life was transformed following the invasion of France by Nazi forces. She became part of a Resistance network, aiding in the escape of approximately 200 individuals, including Jews and Allied forces, with remarkable bravery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

