Star-studded Intrusion: Saif Ali Khan's Stabbing Raises Alarming Questions

Saif Ali Khan, a renowned Bollywood actor, was attacked in his Mumbai home by an intruder posing as Bijoy Das, originally Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad from Bangladesh. The suspect aimed for theft and was arrested in Thane. Khan had surgery but is stable now.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-01-2025 09:38 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 09:38 IST
In a startling incident that has shaken Bollywood, actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed multiple times by an intruder at his Mumbai apartment. The 30-year-old assailant, originally named Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad from Bangladesh, was taken into custody by police on Sunday.

The suspect, who adopted the alias Bijoy Das upon entering India, allegedly intended to commit theft and managed to infiltrate Khan's Bandra residence early Thursday morning. This attack has triggered debates on celebrity security and living conditions.

Khan, aged 54, was immediately taken to Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery following the 2.30 am incident. Hospital sources confirm he is recovering well and expected to be discharged soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

