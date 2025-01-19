Stride for Spirit: ARTRAC's Empowering Marathon

The Army Training Command (ARTRAC) in Shimla held a mini marathon to commemorate Army Day 2025 on Sunday. The marathon, which took place at the Ridge, drew an impressive 647 participants from diverse age groups. It was part of the initiatives 'Khelo India' and 'Fit India', aiming to encourage physical fitness.

Lieutenant General Devendra Sharma, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) of ARTRAC, flagged off the event. In his address, he highlighted the significance of the marathon in honoring the spirit of Army Day, instilling nationalism in the youth, and motivating them to consider careers in the armed forces.

Participants competed in different categories spanning 10 km and 5 km distances. Winners were feted with awards in various categories, celebrating their achievement and commitment to fitness and national pride.

