Inferno at Maha Kumbh Mela: Cylinder Blast Sparks Massive Fire

A massive fire at the Maha Kumbh Mela, caused by a cylinder blast, engulfed 18 tents in Prayagraj's Sector 19. Swift action by emergency teams brought the blaze under control without casualties. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the situation and emphasized future precautions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 19-01-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 19:37 IST
Inferno at Maha Kumbh Mela: Cylinder Blast Sparks Massive Fire
A massive fire erupted at the Maha Kumbh Mela on Sunday following a cylinder explosion in Sector 19, engulfing 18 tents. Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident.

The unexpected blaze caused thick smoke to blanket the mela grounds, creating panic among nearby akhadas. Firefighters quickly mobilized and managed to control the flames within an hour, utilizing 15 fire tenders to suppress the blaze that started around 4 pm. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrived at the scene while in Prayagraj for Mauni Amawasya preparations, instructing authorities to prevent such incidents in the future.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his concern, discussing the fire with CM Adityanath, who confirmed the prompt response from SDRF, NDRF, and fire departments. Prayagraj Zone Additional DGP Bhanu Bhaskar confirmed the situation was stable, with evacuees safe and damage assessments underway. Initially, straw caught fire, triggering an LPG cylinder explosion. The district magistrate reported no loss of life, though vigilant pilgrims capturing the incident heightened anxiety.

