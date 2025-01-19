Celebrating Maternal Bonds and Sporting Triumphs in India

On Sunday, Dattatreya Hosabale, a leader of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), emphasized the deep-rooted bond between mothers and their children in Indian culture. By recalling the impactful tales of Jijamata and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, he illustrated this connection, also referencing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's devotion to his mother.

Speaking at the 'Jijamata Saman Samaroh', organized by the RSS' Kreeda Bharati, Hosabale celebrated Jijamata's role as an outstanding administrator who contributed to Shivaji's historical victories. The ceremony also honored the mothers of prominent athletes including gymnast Dipa Karmakar and hockey icon PR Sreejesh.

Hosabale highlighted India's burgeoning talent in sports, particularly in kho-kho and kabaddi. He underscored the importance of sports as a platform for pride and accomplishment, drawing inspiration from Swami Vivekanand's advocacy of sports for holistic understanding. The event also acknowledged Neeraj Chopra's maternal influence, despite her absence.

(With inputs from agencies.)