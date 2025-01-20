Spring Festival Celebration: Capture the Beauty of Yunnan

Yunnan Innyo Co., Ltd., in partnership with @visityunnan, is launching a global videography event that invites enthusiasts to capture Yunnan's vibrant Spring Festival celebrations. The event will run from January 28 to February 15, 2025, offering a creative platform to highlight Yunnan's diverse cultural expressions.

Participants are encouraged to film the province's rich cultural traditions. The focus will be on showcasing the traditional lantern festivals, folk performances, and the creation of authentic dishes known as ''Yunnan Spring Festival Flavor.''

To participate in this exciting venture, contributors can tag their videos with #SpringInYunnan, connect with the official TikTok account @visityunnan, or email submissions to lilyzhangll727@gmail.com. Engage with our community through our social media platforms at https://www.facebook.com/GoYunnan.Official and https://www.tiktok.com/@visityunnan.

