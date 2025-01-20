Left Menu

Spring Festival Celebration: Capture the Beauty of Yunnan

Yunnan Innyo Co., Ltd. and @visityunnan are hosting a global videography event from January 28 to February 15, 2025. Participants are invited to capture the vibrant Spring Festival celebrations in Yunnan. The event aims to showcase Yunnan's cultural heritage and natural beauty through creative video submissions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kunming | Updated: 20-01-2025 10:55 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 10:43 IST
Spring Festival Celebration: Capture the Beauty of Yunnan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

Yunnan Innyo Co., Ltd., in partnership with @visityunnan, is launching a global videography event that invites enthusiasts to capture Yunnan's vibrant Spring Festival celebrations. The event will run from January 28 to February 15, 2025, offering a creative platform to highlight Yunnan's diverse cultural expressions.

Participants are encouraged to film the province's rich cultural traditions. The focus will be on showcasing the traditional lantern festivals, folk performances, and the creation of authentic dishes known as ''Yunnan Spring Festival Flavor.''

To participate in this exciting venture, contributors can tag their videos with #SpringInYunnan, connect with the official TikTok account @visityunnan, or email submissions to lilyzhangll727@gmail.com. Engage with our community through our social media platforms at https://www.facebook.com/GoYunnan.Official and https://www.tiktok.com/@visityunnan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

