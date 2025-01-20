Eggfirst's 4th Chalo Rural Conclave: Celebrating Rural Marketing Excellence

The much-anticipated 4th edition of the Eggfirst Chalo Rural Conclave & Awards will take place on January 22, 2025, at The Westin, Goregaon, Mumbai. This flagship event will gather over 450 senior professionals from more than 250 rural brands for an evening focused on insightful dialogues and recognizing excellence in rural marketing.

This year, the theme 'Charcha Grahak Ki, Baat Hai Bharat Ki' highlights the importance of rural consumers in shaping India's growth. The conclave will feature dynamic discussions on topics such as price sensitivity in rural consumers and effective media strategies for brands with limited budgets in Tier 2/3 markets.

The prestigious event will host accomplished panelists from leading organizations and influencers who offer authentic perspectives on India's consumer landscape. An awards ceremony will follow, honoring brands in over 30 categories. Entry is by invitation only, underscoring the event's exclusive nature.

(With inputs from agencies.)