Bollywood Intrusion: The Arrest of Saif Ali Khan's Attacker
Shariful Islam Shehzad, a Bangladeshi national, was arrested by Mumbai police for stabbing actor Saif Ali Khan during a robbery attempt. The suspect fled but was tracked via CCTV, his backpack, and online transactions. He faces multiple charges and is in police custody.
A 30-year-old Bangladeshi national was arrested for stabbing Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan during a robbery attempt. The incident occurred at Khan's residence in Bandra, where the actor, aged 54, endured multiple stab wounds, necessitating a lengthy surgery.
Police nabbed the suspect, Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir, in Thane city. Shehzad's attempt to evade capture was thwarted by surveillance footage and his conspicuous backpack, which served as crucial evidence in tracking his movements across Mumbai.
Despite his calculated efforts to escape detection, including changing clothes and attempting to blend in at a Worli pub, Shehzad was traced through online payment activities. He has been charged with robbery, house-breaking, and passport violations, and remains under investigation for possible international conspiracy links.
(With inputs from agencies.)
