The Evolving Landscape of Journalism in the Age of YouTubers
Sebastian Zumvu, chairman of Sovima Village Council, discussed the impact of YouTubers on journalism at the Kohima Press Club's 24th Foundation Day. While emphasizing the influence of social media, he highlighted the necessity for oversight in the media space. KPC president Alice Yhoshü thanked the government for land allocation.
At the Kohima Press Club's 24th Foundation Day, veteran journalist and Sovima Village Council chairman, Sebastian Zumvu, highlighted the significant impact YouTubers and social media have on the field of journalism.
Zumvu noted that news consumption has been revolutionized by platforms like YouTube, allowing people to access news even before the morning papers are out. He cautioned, however, that possessing a mobile phone and a camera doesn't necessarily qualify one as a journalist, suggesting a need for more oversight in this rapidly changing media environment.
President of the Kohima Press Club, Alice Yhoshü, expressed her appreciation towards the state government for providing land in the New Secretariat area, intended for the development of the Kohima Press Club building.
(With inputs from agencies.)
