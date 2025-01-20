Left Menu

The Evolving Landscape of Journalism in the Age of YouTubers

Sebastian Zumvu, chairman of Sovima Village Council, discussed the impact of YouTubers on journalism at the Kohima Press Club's 24th Foundation Day. While emphasizing the influence of social media, he highlighted the necessity for oversight in the media space. KPC president Alice Yhoshü thanked the government for land allocation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 20-01-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 18:47 IST
The Evolving Landscape of Journalism in the Age of YouTubers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

At the Kohima Press Club's 24th Foundation Day, veteran journalist and Sovima Village Council chairman, Sebastian Zumvu, highlighted the significant impact YouTubers and social media have on the field of journalism.

Zumvu noted that news consumption has been revolutionized by platforms like YouTube, allowing people to access news even before the morning papers are out. He cautioned, however, that possessing a mobile phone and a camera doesn't necessarily qualify one as a journalist, suggesting a need for more oversight in this rapidly changing media environment.

President of the Kohima Press Club, Alice Yhoshü, expressed her appreciation towards the state government for providing land in the New Secretariat area, intended for the development of the Kohima Press Club building.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025