The Evolving Landscape of Journalism in the Age of YouTubers

At the Kohima Press Club's 24th Foundation Day, veteran journalist and Sovima Village Council chairman, Sebastian Zumvu, highlighted the significant impact YouTubers and social media have on the field of journalism.

Zumvu noted that news consumption has been revolutionized by platforms like YouTube, allowing people to access news even before the morning papers are out. He cautioned, however, that possessing a mobile phone and a camera doesn't necessarily qualify one as a journalist, suggesting a need for more oversight in this rapidly changing media environment.

President of the Kohima Press Club, Alice Yhoshü, expressed her appreciation towards the state government for providing land in the New Secretariat area, intended for the development of the Kohima Press Club building.

