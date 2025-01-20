Police and PETA Halt Ritual Rooster Sacrifice in Kerala

In a significant move, authorities in Kozhikode district, Kerala, halted an annual ritual that involved the sacrifice of roosters, citing legal and ethical concerns.

The ritual, organized by local residents and a temple management in Kunnummakkara, was stopped after PETA India and police intervened. The Edachery Police issued notices ensuring no animals were sacrificed.

PETA India emphasized the outdated nature of animal sacrifices, pointing out it constitutes a punishable offense under Indian law. The organization had successfully prevented a similar event the previous year.

(With inputs from agencies.)