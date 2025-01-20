Left Menu

Police and PETA Halt Ritual Rooster Sacrifice in Kerala

A planned ritual involving the sacrifice of roosters at a temple in Kerala was stopped by local police with assistance from PETA India. This intervention prevented animal sacrifice at a temple in Kozhikode district and highlighted the legal implications of violating Indian animal protection laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 20-01-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 21:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant move, authorities in Kozhikode district, Kerala, halted an annual ritual that involved the sacrifice of roosters, citing legal and ethical concerns.

The ritual, organized by local residents and a temple management in Kunnummakkara, was stopped after PETA India and police intervened. The Edachery Police issued notices ensuring no animals were sacrificed.

PETA India emphasized the outdated nature of animal sacrifices, pointing out it constitutes a punishable offense under Indian law. The organization had successfully prevented a similar event the previous year.

