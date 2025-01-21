Left Menu

Saif Ali Khan's Remarkable Recovery: Intruder Attack Ordeal

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was discharged from Lilavati Hospital after emergency surgeries due to an intruder's stabbing attack at his Bandra home. The attack left him with three serious injuries, leading to neurosurgery and plastic surgery. The assailant was arrested on January 21.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-01-2025 17:12 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 17:12 IST
Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has been discharged from Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital following a harrowing attack by an intruder at his home. Khan, who sustained multiple stab injuries in the incident, underwent emergency neurosurgery and plastic surgery before walking out of the hospital on Tuesday evening.

The 54-year-old actor was attacked at his 12th floor Bandra residence and suffered three stab wounds, including a serious injury in the spine. Doctors successfully removed the lodged object and repaired the threatening injuries during his five-day hospitalization.

The police have apprehended Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir, a Bangladeshi national, from Thane on charges related to the attack. Khan has now returned to his home, 'Satguru Sharan', in Bandra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

