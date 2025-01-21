Preserve Heritage: Supreme Court Orders Restoration of Gumti of Shaikh Ali

The Supreme Court has issued a directive to Delhi's archaeology department, demanding immediate action to restore the 'Gumti of Shaikh Ali', a monument from the Lodhi era. The court calls for a comprehensive restoration plan to ensure the preservation of this historical site.

A bench comprising Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Ahsanuddin Amanullah instructed the Defence Colony Welfare Association to relinquish control within two weeks. This decision follows revelations that the site, used by the association as office space since the 1960s, suffered alterations detrimental to its historical integrity.

The court, unsatisfied with the Archaeological Survey of India's (ASI) efforts, has given the agency a three-week deadline to propose a viable restoration plan. The bench also demanded a detailed investigation report from the CBI on the circumstances leading to the structure's misuse.

(With inputs from agencies.)