Preserve Heritage: Supreme Court Orders Restoration of Gumti of Shaikh Ali
The Supreme Court has directed Delhi's archaeology department to restore the 15th-century monument 'Gumti of Shaikh Ali' in Defence Colony. The structure, unlawfully used by a local association since the 1960s, must be handed over for preservation. The Archaeological Survey of India must submit a restoration plan within three weeks.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has issued a directive to Delhi's archaeology department, demanding immediate action to restore the 'Gumti of Shaikh Ali', a monument from the Lodhi era. The court calls for a comprehensive restoration plan to ensure the preservation of this historical site.
A bench comprising Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Ahsanuddin Amanullah instructed the Defence Colony Welfare Association to relinquish control within two weeks. This decision follows revelations that the site, used by the association as office space since the 1960s, suffered alterations detrimental to its historical integrity.
The court, unsatisfied with the Archaeological Survey of India's (ASI) efforts, has given the agency a three-week deadline to propose a viable restoration plan. The bench also demanded a detailed investigation report from the CBI on the circumstances leading to the structure's misuse.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
North Korea Launches Ballistic Missile: Tensions Rise in East Asia
SISA: Major Player in Asia/Pacific Managed Security Services 2024
Rising Tensions: China's Mega Dam Plans Stir Concerns in South Asia
Tragic Incident: CRPF ASI Allegedly Takes Own Life in Jammu
IAEA Launches New Regulatory Infrastructure Development Project to Boost Radiation Safety and Nuclear Security in Asia-Pacific