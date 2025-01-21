Left Menu

Preserve Heritage: Supreme Court Orders Restoration of Gumti of Shaikh Ali

The Supreme Court has directed Delhi's archaeology department to restore the 15th-century monument 'Gumti of Shaikh Ali' in Defence Colony. The structure, unlawfully used by a local association since the 1960s, must be handed over for preservation. The Archaeological Survey of India must submit a restoration plan within three weeks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2025 17:43 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 17:43 IST
Preserve Heritage: Supreme Court Orders Restoration of Gumti of Shaikh Ali
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has issued a directive to Delhi's archaeology department, demanding immediate action to restore the 'Gumti of Shaikh Ali', a monument from the Lodhi era. The court calls for a comprehensive restoration plan to ensure the preservation of this historical site.

A bench comprising Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Ahsanuddin Amanullah instructed the Defence Colony Welfare Association to relinquish control within two weeks. This decision follows revelations that the site, used by the association as office space since the 1960s, suffered alterations detrimental to its historical integrity.

The court, unsatisfied with the Archaeological Survey of India's (ASI) efforts, has given the agency a three-week deadline to propose a viable restoration plan. The bench also demanded a detailed investigation report from the CBI on the circumstances leading to the structure's misuse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025