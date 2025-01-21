Left Menu

Celebrating Unity: Foundation Days Unify Arunachal Pradesh

The Raj Bhavan in Arunachal Pradesh celebrated the foundation days of Manipur, Meghalaya, and Tripura, promoting unity under 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.' Governor K T Parnaik emphasized national unity and cultural diversity, with students and residents participating in vibrant cultural programs showcasing traditional dances and songs.

Updated: 21-01-2025 18:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Raj Bhavan in Arunachal Pradesh marked the foundation days of Manipur, Meghalaya, and Tripura with an event aimed at enhancing national unity, themed 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.'

Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative to promote cultural cohesion, describing the event as reinforcing a 'Nation First' ethos and contributing to a 'viksit Bharat' vision.

Parnaik encouraged attendees, particularly students, to embrace India's cultural diversity through performances of traditional dances and songs from the participating states, expressing gratitude for their cultural impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

