Celebrating Unity: Foundation Days Unify Arunachal Pradesh

The Raj Bhavan in Arunachal Pradesh marked the foundation days of Manipur, Meghalaya, and Tripura with an event aimed at enhancing national unity, themed 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.'

Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative to promote cultural cohesion, describing the event as reinforcing a 'Nation First' ethos and contributing to a 'viksit Bharat' vision.

Parnaik encouraged attendees, particularly students, to embrace India's cultural diversity through performances of traditional dances and songs from the participating states, expressing gratitude for their cultural impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)