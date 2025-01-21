Ramayana Animated Film to Shine at Maha Kumbh
The Hindi version of 'Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Ram' will have a special screening at the Maha Kumbh on Wednesday. Hosted by the Uttar Pradesh government at Divya Prem Seva Camp, this marks the first time an animated film is being showcased at the religious event.
The Hindi adaptation of the acclaimed Indo-Japanese animated film 'Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Ram' is set to be screened at the Maha Kumbh on Wednesday, as announced by the Uttar Pradesh government.
This special screening will occur at 10 am at the Divya Prem Seva Camp, Sector 6, near Netra Kumbh, with Social Welfare Minister Aseem Arun attending as the chief guest.
This event is part of new features introduced by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for this year's Maha Kumbh, marking the debut of an animated film at the religious congregation. The movie, a vivid portrayal of Lord Ram's triumph of righteousness, aims to inspire audiences of all ages.
(With inputs from agencies.)
