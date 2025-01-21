Ramayana Animated Film to Shine at Maha Kumbh

The Hindi adaptation of the acclaimed Indo-Japanese animated film 'Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Ram' is set to be screened at the Maha Kumbh on Wednesday, as announced by the Uttar Pradesh government.

This special screening will occur at 10 am at the Divya Prem Seva Camp, Sector 6, near Netra Kumbh, with Social Welfare Minister Aseem Arun attending as the chief guest.

This event is part of new features introduced by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for this year's Maha Kumbh, marking the debut of an animated film at the religious congregation. The movie, a vivid portrayal of Lord Ram's triumph of righteousness, aims to inspire audiences of all ages.

(With inputs from agencies.)