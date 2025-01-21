Blockbuster Probe: Tax Raids on Telangana Film Mogul Dil Raju

In a development that has stirred the entertainment industry, the Income Tax department on Tuesday undertook a slew of searches at multiple premises linked to renowned Telugu film producer Dil Raju. The producer, who also serves as the chairman of the Telangana Film Development Corporation, witnessed intrusions at his properties as part of an investigation into alleged tax evasion.

Dil Raju, whose original name is Venkata Ramana Reddy, has been a central figure in the Telugu cinema world, producing blockbusters like 'Game Changer' and 'Bommarillu.' The current probe involves not just Raju, but also other film producers, as officers scoured locations across the city, including upscale areas like Jubilee Hills and Banjara Hills.

Recently, Dil Raju acted as an intermediary between the film fraternity and Telangana's Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, amidst rumors of a rift following actor Allu Arjun's controversial arrest. Despite the gravity of the searches, family members like Raju's wife downplayed the incident, stating they were routine inspections, including a check of a bank locker.

(With inputs from agencies.)