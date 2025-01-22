Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Takes Sacred Dip at Maha Kumbh Mela

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his Cabinet plunged into Triveni Sangam's holy waters during the Maha Kumbh Mela. Following a Cabinet meeting, they enjoyed moments of camaraderie amid tight security, marking the Ram temple's consecration anniversary. Key ministers joined in, including DGP Prashant Kumar earlier.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 22-01-2025 16:10 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 15:17 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi and his cabinet at Triveni Sangam (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Uttar Pradesh's political elites, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, immersed themselves in the spiritual ritual at the Maha Kumbh Mela, taking a dip at the Triveni Sangam on Wednesday.

The plunge took place around 2:15 p.m. following a Cabinet meeting focused on policy discussions. The ministers relished light-hearted moments of camaraderie as they immersed themselves in the sacred waters, surrounded by tight security.

This event coincided with the one-year anniversary of the Ayodhya Ram temple's consecration ceremony. Joining Adityanath were Deputy Chief Ministers, key ministers, and allies, including the lone Sikh face of the government, Baldev Singh Aulakh, and others such as Fisheries Minister Sanjay Nishad. Earlier, UP DGP Prashant Kumar also performed the ceremonial dip.

(With inputs from agencies.)

