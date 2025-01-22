Andaman Odyssey: A Pilgrimage to India's Freedom Struggle
Union Minister Raksha Nikhil Khadse has encouraged Indian citizens to visit the Andaman and Nicobar Islands to honor the freedom struggle. The islands witnessed significant historical events, including liberation by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. A 'Jai Hind Padyatra' is being conducted to promote this heritage and celebrate cultural diversity.
Union Minister Raksha Nikhil Khadse has called upon the people to visit the historic Andaman and Nicobar Islands, framing the trip as a pilgrimage to India's freedom struggle.
The archipelago holds significant history; it was liberated in 1943 by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and houses the infamous Cellular Jail. Khadse's visit coincides with the 'Jai Hind Padyatra' commemorating Bose's birth anniversary.
Over 1,500 'MY Bharat' youth volunteers will join the march, enhancing connections to India's heritage. Prime Minister Modi recently unveiled the model for a new Netaji memorial, anticipated to boost tourism in the islands, which are burgeoning into a global tourist hub under his leadership.
