Celebrating Divine Heritage: Uttar Pradesh's Mahakumbh Tableau at Republic Day Parade

The Uttar Pradesh tableau for the Republic Day parade will spotlight 'Mahakumbh 2025: Golden India,' showcasing spirituality, heritage, and technological progress. Key features include the Amrit Kalash, spiritual scenes, and a depiction of the Samudra Manthan. The use of digital technology and security through an Integrated Command and Control Center will be prominent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 22-01-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 22:16 IST
The Uttar Pradesh tableau, set for the Republic Day parade, is themed 'Mahakumbh 2025: Golden India'—highlighting heritage and development. This UNESCO-recognized event in Prayagraj is the world's largest human gathering, drawing global attention to its spiritual and cultural significance.

Blending spirituality, heritage, and digital progress, the tableau prominently features a grand 'Amrit Kalash,' surrounded by scenes of spirituality and tradition. The depicted Samudra Manthan tale underscores the event's mythological importance, while murals and LED screens enhance the storytelling experience.

Advanced technology, showcased through an Integrated Command and Control Center, emphasizes security and crowd management. This digital dimension brings the tableau to life, offering live broadcasts of Akhara processions and enhancing the immersive experience for viewers.

