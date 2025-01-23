Modi Urges Unity for a Developed India, Honoring Bose's Legacy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged citizens to maintain unity while striving for a developed India, emphasizing the importance of standing firm against elements seeking to undermine the nation's cohesion.

Speaking virtually at a 'Parakram Diwas' event in Cuttack, commemorating the birth anniversary of iconic freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose, Modi praised Bose's dedication to India's independence and highlighted his own government's efforts to honor Bose's legacy.

Initiatives such as naming islands in the Andaman after Bose and installing his statue at India Gate underscore the significance of Bose's connection to India's national identity, Modi noted. He also outlined India's strides in poverty reduction, infrastructure modernization, and bolstering international presence.

(With inputs from agencies.)