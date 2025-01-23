Left Menu

Maha Kumbh: A Beacon of Harmony and Unity

Union Home Minister Amit Shah highlighted the Maha Kumbh's powerful message of unity, drawing millions without formal invitations. The event showcases unprecedented global interest, emphasizing its role in promoting religious harmony and diversity. Visitors, from varied backgrounds, enjoy hospitality and spiritual experiences along the Ganga's banks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 23-01-2025 15:16 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 15:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized the unparalleled unity message conveyed by the Maha Kumbh, stating that no other global event matches its scale and inclusivity.

Speaking at the Hindu Spiritual & Service Fair in Gujarat, he noted that global awe surrounds the massive organization of the event, with diplomats expressing keen interest.

Shah highlighted that despite its massive scale, it is primarily organized by religious communities, presenting a unique model of communal harmony and inclusivity. The event exemplifies peaceful coexistence and shared spiritual experiences for all attendees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

