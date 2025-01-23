Left Menu

Monali Thakur's Health Scare at Dinhata Festival: A Close Call

Bollywood singer Monali Thakur experienced a health scare during her live performance at Dinhata Festival in West Bengal on January 21. Although she paused the show, it wasn't severe enough for hospitalization. Monali later clarified that a viral infection relapse was responsible and is now recovering in Mumbai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 23-01-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 16:57 IST
Monali Thakur's Health Scare at Dinhata Festival: A Close Call
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood singer Monali Thakur experienced a health concern during her live performance at the Dinhata Festival in West Bengal's Cooch Behar district on January 21. Despite having to stop her show due to feeling unwell, her condition wasn't critical enough to require hospitalization, according to a close source.

Thakur explained to her audience that, despite her discomfort, she was committed to performing as promised. She later clarified that the issue stemmed from a relapse of a viral infection, causing severe sinus and migraine discomfort, especially during flights.

Thakur is now back in Mumbai, receiving treatment and recuperating. She assured fans she will recover swiftly. This comes in the wake of singer KK's tragic death in 2022, which occurred shortly after a concert in Kolkata.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025