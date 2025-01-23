Monali Thakur's Health Scare at Dinhata Festival: A Close Call

Bollywood singer Monali Thakur experienced a health concern during her live performance at the Dinhata Festival in West Bengal's Cooch Behar district on January 21. Despite having to stop her show due to feeling unwell, her condition wasn't critical enough to require hospitalization, according to a close source.

Thakur explained to her audience that, despite her discomfort, she was committed to performing as promised. She later clarified that the issue stemmed from a relapse of a viral infection, causing severe sinus and migraine discomfort, especially during flights.

Thakur is now back in Mumbai, receiving treatment and recuperating. She assured fans she will recover swiftly. This comes in the wake of singer KK's tragic death in 2022, which occurred shortly after a concert in Kolkata.

(With inputs from agencies.)