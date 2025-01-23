Left Menu

Anuja: A Riveting Tale Amidst Oscar Glory

The short film 'Anuja', based in New Delhi, has been nominated for the Live Action Short category at the 97th Academy Awards. Directed by Adam J Graves and Suchitra Mattai, it explores the choices faced by a young girl. Featuring strong production backing, it stands amongst international competitors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2025 19:28 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 19:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The short film 'Anuja', set in New Delhi, secured a nomination for the Live Action Short category at the 97th Academy Awards, announced on Thursday.

Directed by Adam J Graves and Suchitra Mattai, 'Anuja' is competing against films like 'A Lien', 'I'm Not a Robot', 'The Last Ranger' and 'The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent'.

Bowen Yang and Rachel Sennott revealed the 2025 Oscar nominations, which had been delayed due to Los Angeles wildfires. The story focuses on a nine-year-old girl faced with crucial life choices, featuring stars Sajda Pathan and Ananya Shanbhag. With executive producer Guneet Monga and producer Mindy Kaling, Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently joined as executive producer. The Oscars will be held on March 2nd at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

