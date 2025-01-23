Left Menu

Cinema's Pinnacle: Oscars Nominees Announced Amid Crisis

Netflix's musical 'Emilia Perez' leads the Oscars nominations, marking a significant moment for Spanish-language films. Competing in the best picture race alongside 'The Brutalist' and 'Wicked,' the ceremony will celebrate resilience amid recent wildfires in Los Angeles. Conan O'Brien is set to host the prestigious event.

Updated: 23-01-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 19:58 IST
In a landmark announcement, Netflix's Spanish-language musical 'Emilia Perez' topped the list of films competing for this year's Academy Awards, securing 13 nominations.

Following closely behind with 10 nods each were 'The Brutalist' and 'Wicked,' joining 'Emilia Perez' in the race for the coveted best picture trophy.

The Oscars, delayed due to devastating wildfires in Los Angeles, promise a night to remember, celebrating both cinematic achievements and the city's resilience. Hosted by Conan O'Brien, the ceremony will also tribute brave first responders who tackled the fires.

(With inputs from agencies.)

