Victory for Melur: Tungsten Mining Project Cancelled

The cancellation of the Tungsten mining project in Tamil Nadu's Madurai district was hailed as a victory for local sentiments and state government efforts. Chief Minister M K Stalin emphasized state rights in approving mining projects, while AIADMK and BJP leaders celebrated the decision as a triumph for people's efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 23-01-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 20:32 IST
Victory for Melur: Tungsten Mining Project Cancelled
The Centre's decision to cancel the Tungsten mining project in Tamil Nadu's Madurai district is seen as a victory for local sentiments and state government determination, Chief Minister M K Stalin announced on Thursday.

Stalin insisted that the Centre should no longer auction mining blocks without state approval, emphasizing his administration's firm stance against such projects during his tenure. Opposition AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami lauded the move as a triumph of public protest and the party's persistent efforts in the Assembly.

BJP state chief K Annamalai expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for canceling the project, highlighting the PM's commitment to farmers' welfare and livelihoods. The decision brought relief to many, underscoring the importance of local input in federal decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

