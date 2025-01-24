UK MP Calls for Action Against 'Terrorist' Disruption of Controversial Film

Conservative Party MP Bob Blackman has called on UK Home Secretary Yvette Cooper to address the threats faced by his constituents after masked individuals disrupted a screening of Kangana Ranaut's film 'Emergency' in north-west London.

The controversial film, described by some as 'anti-Sikh', has faced similar disruptions across cities including Wolverhampton and Birmingham, resulting in major cinema chains pulling it from UK theaters. Blackman emphasized the need to protect his constituents' right to view the film without disruption.

Commons Leader Lucy Powell, speaking for the Labour government, acknowledged the challenge of balancing free speech with peaceful protest rights and promised an update on the unfolding issue, which has seen Sikh groups actively protesting the film's screenings.

