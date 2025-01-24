Left Menu

UK MP Calls for Action Against 'Terrorist' Disruption of Controversial Film

Conservative MP Bob Blackman has urged the UK Home Secretary to address threats against his constituents by masked protesters during screenings of Kangana Ranaut's film 'Emergency'. The film, perceived by some as 'anti-Sikh', has sparked disruptions, leading some UK cinemas to cancel further showings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 24-01-2025 04:19 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 04:19 IST
UK MP Calls for Action Against 'Terrorist' Disruption of Controversial Film
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Conservative Party MP Bob Blackman has called on UK Home Secretary Yvette Cooper to address the threats faced by his constituents after masked individuals disrupted a screening of Kangana Ranaut's film 'Emergency' in north-west London.

The controversial film, described by some as 'anti-Sikh', has faced similar disruptions across cities including Wolverhampton and Birmingham, resulting in major cinema chains pulling it from UK theaters. Blackman emphasized the need to protect his constituents' right to view the film without disruption.

Commons Leader Lucy Powell, speaking for the Labour government, acknowledged the challenge of balancing free speech with peaceful protest rights and promised an update on the unfolding issue, which has seen Sikh groups actively protesting the film's screenings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025