Bollywood Intrigue: Saif Ali Khan's Encounter with Danger

The Mumbai police have taken a significant step in the investigation of the knife attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan by recording his statement. The attack occurred last week at Khan's Bandra residence, leaving the actor with multiple stab wounds.

A Bangladeshi national identified as Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir, also known as Vijay Das, has been arrested in connection with the attack. The suspect allegedly carried out the assault during a robbery attempt in the early hours of January 16.

Statements from Khan's wife Kareena Kapoor, their household staff, and an auto rickshaw driver who transported Khan to the hospital have also been collected. Following his hospital discharge on January 21, Khan is on the mend after surgery for his injuries. The suspect's police custody has been extended until January 29 by a Mumbai court.

