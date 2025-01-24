Tiësto's Triumphant Return: A Decade in the Making

Tiësto, the acclaimed Dutch DJ and record producer, is set to captivate Indian audiences once more with his upcoming India Tour 2025, marking his return after a ten-year hiatus.

Scheduled to perform in Gurugram, Mumbai, and Bengaluru from February 13 to 16, Tiësto's much-anticipated shows promise to revitalize the Indian electronic dance music scene. According to a press release, the tour is backed by EVA Live, a major player in live entertainment.

Expressing his excitement, Tiësto remarked, "India has always held a special place in my heart, and I can't wait to experience that magic once again." Tickets for the events are set to go on sale January 29 via District by Zomato.

