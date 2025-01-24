Left Menu

Tiësto's Triumphant Return: A Decade in the Making

Renowned Dutch DJ Tiësto is gearing up for his much-awaited India Tour 2025, marking his return to the country after a decade. Performances are planned in Gurugram, Mumbai, and Bengaluru this February. The tour promises to be more than music, encompassing the evolution of Indian EDM culture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2025 16:00 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 16:00 IST
Tiësto's Triumphant Return: A Decade in the Making
  • Country:
  • India

Tiësto, the acclaimed Dutch DJ and record producer, is set to captivate Indian audiences once more with his upcoming India Tour 2025, marking his return after a ten-year hiatus.

Scheduled to perform in Gurugram, Mumbai, and Bengaluru from February 13 to 16, Tiësto's much-anticipated shows promise to revitalize the Indian electronic dance music scene. According to a press release, the tour is backed by EVA Live, a major player in live entertainment.

Expressing his excitement, Tiësto remarked, "India has always held a special place in my heart, and I can't wait to experience that magic once again." Tickets for the events are set to go on sale January 29 via District by Zomato.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025