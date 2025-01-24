Tiësto's Triumphant Return: A Decade in the Making
Renowned Dutch DJ Tiësto is gearing up for his much-awaited India Tour 2025, marking his return to the country after a decade. Performances are planned in Gurugram, Mumbai, and Bengaluru this February. The tour promises to be more than music, encompassing the evolution of Indian EDM culture.
Tiësto, the acclaimed Dutch DJ and record producer, is set to captivate Indian audiences once more with his upcoming India Tour 2025, marking his return after a ten-year hiatus.
Scheduled to perform in Gurugram, Mumbai, and Bengaluru from February 13 to 16, Tiësto's much-anticipated shows promise to revitalize the Indian electronic dance music scene. According to a press release, the tour is backed by EVA Live, a major player in live entertainment.
Expressing his excitement, Tiësto remarked, "India has always held a special place in my heart, and I can't wait to experience that magic once again." Tickets for the events are set to go on sale January 29 via District by Zomato.
(With inputs from agencies.)
