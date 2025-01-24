India Raises Concerns Over Pro-Khalistani Disruptions in UK

India has expressed serious concern over disruptions caused by pro-Khalistani groups during the screening of the film 'Emergency' in the United Kingdom.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasized India's expectation for accountability for those disrupting the screening.

India has consistently raised the issue of violent protests and intimidation by anti-India elements with the UK government, highlighting the importance of upholding freedom of speech and expression equally.

