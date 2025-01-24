India Raises Concerns Over Pro-Khalistani Disruptions in UK
India has voiced its concerns over the disruption of the movie 'Emergency' screening in the UK by pro-Khalistani elements. The government urges the UK to take action against those threatening freedom of expression and highlights its consistent communication with UK authorities regarding such anti-India incidents.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 16:56 IST
- Country:
- India
India has expressed serious concern over disruptions caused by pro-Khalistani groups during the screening of the film 'Emergency' in the United Kingdom.
External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasized India's expectation for accountability for those disrupting the screening.
India has consistently raised the issue of violent protests and intimidation by anti-India elements with the UK government, highlighting the importance of upholding freedom of speech and expression equally.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement