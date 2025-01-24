Left Menu

India Raises Concerns Over Pro-Khalistani Disruptions in UK

India has voiced its concerns over the disruption of the movie 'Emergency' screening in the UK by pro-Khalistani elements. The government urges the UK to take action against those threatening freedom of expression and highlights its consistent communication with UK authorities regarding such anti-India incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 16:56 IST
India Raises Concerns Over Pro-Khalistani Disruptions in UK
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India has expressed serious concern over disruptions caused by pro-Khalistani groups during the screening of the film 'Emergency' in the United Kingdom.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasized India's expectation for accountability for those disrupting the screening.

India has consistently raised the issue of violent protests and intimidation by anti-India elements with the UK government, highlighting the importance of upholding freedom of speech and expression equally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025