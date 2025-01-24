Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Elephant Falls to Death in Jharkhand Well

In Jharkhand's Bokaro district, a young elephant tragically died after falling into a well at Gopo village. The incident occurred on Thursday night when the elephant, believed to have strayed from its herd, entered the village in search of crops. Local villagers discovered the unfortunate event.

  • Country:
  • India

An incident in Jharkhand's Bokaro district resulted in the tragic death of a sub-adult elephant that fell into a deep well, according to a forest official's statement on Friday. The unfortunate event took place at Gopo village under Mahuatand police jurisdiction on Thursday night.

Bokaro Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Rajnish Kumar indicated that the elephant seemed to have strayed from its herd and fell into the well accidentally. This incident highlights the ongoing conflicts between wildlife and human settlements.

Tejlal Mahato, the local panchayat head, explained that the elephant entered the village at night searching for crops before succumbing to the accident. Villagers discovered the elephant in the morning and notified forest officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

