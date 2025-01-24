Left Menu

Debate Over 'Tejo Mahalaya': Protests Erupt at Taj Mahal

Members of the Hindu Mahasabha protested against celebrating Shah Jahan's Urs at the Taj Mahal, referring to it as 'Tejo Mahalaya.' They gathered outside the ASI office, demanding ownership and questioning the event's management by a local committee. ASI officials received their memorandum for further action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agra | Updated: 24-01-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 18:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Members of the Hindu Mahasabha staged a protest on Friday, voicing their opposition to the celebration of Shah Jahan's Urs at the Taj Mahal, which they referred to as 'Tejo Mahalaya.'

A large group of protesters gathered outside the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) office on Mall Road, carrying placards and chanting slogans, some of which depicted the Taj Mahal draped in saffron with a flag atop its dome.

When protesters were denied entry into the ASI premises, they staged a sit-in at the gate, chanting slogans for an extended period. Hindu Mahasabha spokesperson Sanjay Jat expressed their discontent with the event, claiming it should not be managed by a local committee if organized by the ASI. As Shah Jahan's 370th death anniversary approaches, the Urs is set to take place inside the Taj Mahal from January 26-28, with rituals and participation from ASI officials and local committee members. ASI's Neeraj confirmed receiving the protest memorandum, which will be forwarded to higher authorities for a decision, while Assistant Commissioner of Police Vinayak Bhosle asserted that peaceful protests are permitted, but legal action will ensue if public disorder occurs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

