UK MP Calls for Action Amid 'Khalistani Terrorist' Film Disruptions
UK MP Bob Blackman seeks intervention from the Home Secretary after 'Khalistani terrorists' disrupted film screenings in London and other cities. The film 'Emergency' was pulled from Vue and Cineworld cinemas due to protests viewing it as 'anti-Sikh'. Calls were made to ensure safe viewing rights.
- United Kingdom
UK Member of Parliament Bob Blackman has called for urgent action from the Home Secretary following disturbances at film screenings across the nation, allegedly by 'Khalistani terrorists'.
The disruptions occurred during showings of the film 'Emergency', directed by Kangana Ranaut, which has since been removed from Vue and Cineworld cinemas.
The controversy highlights tensions between free speech and peaceful protest, with calls for measures to allow viewers to watch films safely without threats.
