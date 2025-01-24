UK MP Calls for Action Amid 'Khalistani Terrorist' Film Disruptions

UK Member of Parliament Bob Blackman has called for urgent action from the Home Secretary following disturbances at film screenings across the nation, allegedly by 'Khalistani terrorists'.

The disruptions occurred during showings of the film 'Emergency', directed by Kangana Ranaut, which has since been removed from Vue and Cineworld cinemas.

The controversy highlights tensions between free speech and peaceful protest, with calls for measures to allow viewers to watch films safely without threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)