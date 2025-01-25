Left Menu

Shah Rukh Khan Celebrates IIFA's Global Impact in Jaipur

Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan praised the IIFA Awards for promoting Indian cinema internationally and celebrates its 25th edition in Jaipur. Khan recalls fond memories and looks forward to the show. Actor Kartik Aaryan joins as host, eager to learn from Khan's excellence. The event promises to boost Rajasthan's tourism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-01-2025 10:08 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 09:44 IST
Shah Rukh Khan (Image source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has praised the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards for elevating Indian cinema on a global scale. During an IIFA press conference, Khan shared his hope for the awards to continue placing Indian cinema on the worldwide stage. He reflected on his long-standing association with the IIFA awards, recounting fond memories and experiences over the years.

Khan expressed his excitement to attend the 25th edition of IIFA, set in Jaipur on March 8 and 9. He emphasized Jaipur's significance as an ideal host and extended an invitation for people to join in the celebration of Indian cinema. Khan relayed his enthusiasm for the event, mentioning that he postponed a film shoot to be part of this significant milestone.

Actor Kartik Aaryan, poised to co-host the upcoming show, expressed his determination to excel, acknowledging Khan's iconic hosting legacy. Khan imparted some of his hosting wisdom with a lighthearted quip, showcasing the warm reception awaiting attendees in Jaipur. Deputy Rajasthan Chief Minister Diya Kumari highlighted the event's potential to catalyze investment and growth in Rajasthan's tourism sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

