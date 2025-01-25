Susanne Bier Set to Direct 'Practical Magic 2'

Filmmaker Susanne Bier is reportedly in negotiations to helm the much-anticipated sequel to 'Practical Magic', the 1998 fantasy film that starred Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock as witch sisters. Both stars are set to reprise their iconic roles in this Warner Bros. production.

The original movie, directed by Griffin Dunne, depicted the tale of two magical sisters, Gillian and Sally Owens, as they navigated the challenges of their inherited powers and the societal prejudices they face. The sequel promises to delve deeper into their mystical world and the obstacles they encounter.

Bier, renowned for her work on 'In a Better World' and 'The Night Manager', is reuniting with Bullock and Kidman, having previously collaborated with them on Netflix and HBO projects. The sequel's screenplay is being crafted by Akiva Goldsman, who co-wrote the original, with Bullock and Kidman also involved as producers alongside Denise Di Novi.

