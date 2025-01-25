Left Menu

Global Delegation Dips into Sangam: Maha Kumbh Welcomes Diplomats

Diplomats from 73 countries, including Russia and Ukraine, are participating in the Maha Kumbh in India. The event, supported by the Ministry of External Affairs, will allow the diplomats to experience the holy Sangam, visit cultural sites, and gain insights at the Digital Mahakumbh Experience Centre.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 25-01-2025 17:39 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 17:39 IST
In a historic first, diplomats from 73 countries, including the ambassadors of Russia and Ukraine, are set to attend the sacred Maha Kumbh Mela in India, taking part in its spiritual and cultural offerings.

Mela Adhikari Vijay Kiran Anand confirmed the visit scheduled for February 1, with the Ministry of External Affairs having coordinated extensively with the Uttar Pradesh chief secretary. The diplomats represent nations such as Japan, the USA, Germany, and Cameroon, among others.

The visit will feature a boat journey to the Sangam Nose where delegates will partake in the holy dip, followed by visits to the Akshayvat and Bade Hanuman Temple, and further cultural immersion at the Digital Mahakumbh Experience Centre. Preparations are underway by Indian authorities to ensure the event is seamless and enlightening.

(With inputs from agencies.)

