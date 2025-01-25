Global Delegation Dips into Sangam: Maha Kumbh Welcomes Diplomats

In a historic first, diplomats from 73 countries, including the ambassadors of Russia and Ukraine, are set to attend the sacred Maha Kumbh Mela in India, taking part in its spiritual and cultural offerings.

Mela Adhikari Vijay Kiran Anand confirmed the visit scheduled for February 1, with the Ministry of External Affairs having coordinated extensively with the Uttar Pradesh chief secretary. The diplomats represent nations such as Japan, the USA, Germany, and Cameroon, among others.

The visit will feature a boat journey to the Sangam Nose where delegates will partake in the holy dip, followed by visits to the Akshayvat and Bade Hanuman Temple, and further cultural immersion at the Digital Mahakumbh Experience Centre. Preparations are underway by Indian authorities to ensure the event is seamless and enlightening.

