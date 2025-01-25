SMVEC Sets World Record with Largest Human Ashoka Chakra

Sri Manakula Vinayagar Engineering College (SMVEC) has achieved a historic milestone by creating the world's largest human Ashoka Chakra, celebrated on Republic Day. This event drew participation from over 5,000 students across various disciplines, including engineering, arts and sciences, pharmacy, and more.

The impressive formation exemplifies the institution's dedication to national unity and progress, symbolized by the 24-spoked Ashoka Chakra. Officially recognized by the World Record Union, this achievement highlights SMVEC's commitment to inspiring young minds and fostering a sense of national pride.

Key figures, including Shri M Dhanasekaran and Mr. V.S.K. Venkatachalapathy, praised the students' effort, dedication, and the college's role in promoting the values embodied in India's national emblem. This event underscores SMVEC's leadership in academic and community initiatives, driving positive change and development.

