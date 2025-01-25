Maha Kumbh: A Unity in Diversity Under Sanatan Dharma

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday hailed the Maha Kumbh as the world's largest event symbolizing unity, equating Sanatan Dharma to a majestic banyan tree. He insisted it not be likened to mere shrubs or bushes, emphasizing its grandeur.

During his visit to Prayagraj, Adityanath attended a function hosted by the All-India Avadhoot Bhes Barah Panth-Yogi Mahasabha. He asserted that while the world harbors numerous sects and worship forms, Sanatan Dharma stands as the only true religion, embodying humanity's essence.

The CM described the ongoing fair as a 'sacred event' with a message of unparalleled unity. Honoring the revered Shankaracharya of Sringeri Peetham added historical significance to the occasion, marking the Peetham's participation after a long hiatus.

(With inputs from agencies.)