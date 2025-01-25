Left Menu

Maha Kumbh: A Unity in Diversity Under Sanatan Dharma

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath emphasized the Maha Kumbh's global significance, describing it as a symbol of unity rooted in Sanatan Dharma. He highlighted Sanatan Dharma's universal essence, free from caste or sectarian divides, and its global spread through goodwill. His visit included honoring the Sringeri Shankaracharya.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 25-01-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 19:23 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday hailed the Maha Kumbh as the world's largest event symbolizing unity, equating Sanatan Dharma to a majestic banyan tree. He insisted it not be likened to mere shrubs or bushes, emphasizing its grandeur.

During his visit to Prayagraj, Adityanath attended a function hosted by the All-India Avadhoot Bhes Barah Panth-Yogi Mahasabha. He asserted that while the world harbors numerous sects and worship forms, Sanatan Dharma stands as the only true religion, embodying humanity's essence.

The CM described the ongoing fair as a 'sacred event' with a message of unparalleled unity. Honoring the revered Shankaracharya of Sringeri Peetham added historical significance to the occasion, marking the Peetham's participation after a long hiatus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

