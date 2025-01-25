Maha Kumbh: A Celebration of India's Rich Cultural Legacy

Left Menu

President Droupadi Murmu highlights the Maha Kumbh as a reflection of India's civilizational heritage. Speaking on Republic Day's eve, she praises cultural initiatives and linguistic diversity. Over 10 crore pilgrims participate in the Prayagraj event. An Archaeological Experiential Museum in Gujarat is in development to showcase historical artifacts.

New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 20:55 IST
The Maha Kumbh, currently underway in Prayagraj, epitomizes the grandeur of India's civilizational legacy, as emphasized by President Droupadi Murmu on the eve of the 76th Republic Day.

Praising ongoing cultural initiatives and India's linguistic diversity, Murmu acknowledged the event's significance, which has attracted over 10 crore pilgrims to date.

Additionally, she announced the creation of India's first Archaeological Experiential Museum in Gujarat, aimed at celebrating artifacts from various historical eras.

