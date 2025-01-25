Left Menu

India Celebrates Republic Day with Military Prowess and Cultural Confluence

India celebrates its 76th Republic Day with a grand parade showcasing military strength and cultural heritage. The event marks the platinum jubilee of the Constitution. The celebrations highlight themes of heritage and development, fostering a sense of national pride and unity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 21:36 IST
India Celebrates Republic Day with Military Prowess and Cultural Confluence
  • Country:
  • India

India is set to celebrate its 76th Republic Day with a grand parade on Kartavya Path, showcasing the nation's military prowess alongside a vibrant display of cultural heritage. The event will mark the platinum jubilee of the Constitution's enactment, symbolizing a confluence of 'virasat' (heritage) and 'vikas' (development).

President Droupadi Murmu has approved gallantry awards for 93 armed forces personnel, further emphasizing the importance of the day. Among the recipients are two Kirti Chakras and 14 Shaurya Chakras, honoring extraordinary bravery and sacrifice.

The parade will also see the highest number of police gallantry medals awarded to the CRPF, highlighting the force's dedication and valor. As India commemorates its Republic Day, the nation reflects on its journey of progress and unity, celebrating its rich traditions and achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025