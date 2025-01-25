India Celebrates Republic Day with Military Prowess and Cultural Confluence

India is set to celebrate its 76th Republic Day with a grand parade on Kartavya Path, showcasing the nation's military prowess alongside a vibrant display of cultural heritage. The event will mark the platinum jubilee of the Constitution's enactment, symbolizing a confluence of 'virasat' (heritage) and 'vikas' (development).

President Droupadi Murmu has approved gallantry awards for 93 armed forces personnel, further emphasizing the importance of the day. Among the recipients are two Kirti Chakras and 14 Shaurya Chakras, honoring extraordinary bravery and sacrifice.

The parade will also see the highest number of police gallantry medals awarded to the CRPF, highlighting the force's dedication and valor. As India commemorates its Republic Day, the nation reflects on its journey of progress and unity, celebrating its rich traditions and achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)