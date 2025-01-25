Bravery Honored: Gallantry Awards Recognize Heroes of Valor

In a solemn recognition of valor, Naik Dilwar Khan has been posthumously honored with the Kirti Chakra, India's distinguished peacetime gallantry accolade, for his bravery in an anti-terror operation in Lolab Valley, Jammu and Kashmir, last July.

Meanwhile, Major Manjit was also awarded the Kirti Chakra for showcasing exemplary leadership during a high-stakes mission against hostile forces in Sopore last April. The President of India, Droupadi Murmu, sanctioned a total of 93 gallantry awards, which include 14 esteemed Shaurya Chakras, on the eve of Republic Day.

The commendations underscore the sacrifices and heroism of the armed forces, with awards spanning various categories such as Sena Medals for gallantry and devotion to duty, acknowledging the courage demonstrated in operations like Rakshak and Meghdoot.

