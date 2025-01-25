Tamil Nadu Celebrates Padma Awards: A Salute to Excellence

Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister, M K Stalin, has extended heartfelt congratulations to the recipients of the prestigious Padma awards from the state, commending their contributions and achievements.

Among the illustrious awardees are actor Ajith Kumar and former Indian cricketer R Ashwin. Both notable figures have been recognized for their exemplary work in their respective fields.

This year's awards saw notable honors distributed, with Ajith, Shobana Chandrakumar, and Nalli Kuppuswami Chetty receiving the Padma Bhushan, and Ashwin and Lakshmipathy Ramasubbaiyer honored with the Padma Shri. The Chief Minister expressed hope for their continued success, emphasizing the pride they bring to Tamil Nadu.

