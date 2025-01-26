Left Menu

United in Diversity: Celebrating India's Republic Day in Punjab and Haryana

Punjab and Haryana celebrated the 76th Republic Day with grand parades and heightened security. State leaders unfurled the national flag and shared messages of unity, justice, and pride in the Indian Constitution, commemorating the nation's diverse heritage and remembering the sacrifices of freedom fighters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-01-2025 12:19 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 12:19 IST
Punjab and Haryana marked the 76th Republic Day with vibrant celebrations, joining the nation in commemorating this significant occasion. At district headquarters across the states, police and home guard contingents participated in parades, amidst heightened security to ensure the day's events proceeded smoothly.

In a series of state-level functions, Punjab Governor and Chandigarh's Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria unfurled the national flag in Ludhiana, while Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann performed the same ceremony in Patiala. Similarly, Haryana's state festivities saw Governor Bandaru Dattatreya hoisting the flag in Faridabad, alongside Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini in Rewari.

Leaders took to social media to express their pride and unity. Dattatreya emphasized diversity, justice, and the legacy of freedom fighters, while Mann and Saini extended their greetings, highlighting the importance of the Constitution's enactment in 1950 and celebrating national pride with heartfelt messages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

