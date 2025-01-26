Odisha's Republic Day: Celebrating Unity and Progress
Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati led the state-level Republic Day celebrations in Bhubaneswar, showcasing national pride with cultural performances and themed tableaus. Highlighting themes like women's empowerment and technological advancements, the event concluded without any incidents, even in Maoist-affected regions, emphasizing community unity.
The state-level Republic Day celebration in Odisha, led by Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, painted a vibrant picture of unity and progress on Mahatma Gandhi Marg, Bhubaneswar.
Salutes were exchanged between officials and 43 contingents, including the Odisha Police and CRPF, parading in patriotic fervor. Cultural performances and tableaus showcased the state's rich heritage and developmental strides, from women's empowerment to education advances.
In a show of national commitment, despite challenges, the event concluded peacefully across all districts, affirming the state's unity and determination.
