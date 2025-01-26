Odisha's Republic Day: Celebrating Unity and Progress

The state-level Republic Day celebration in Odisha, led by Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, painted a vibrant picture of unity and progress on Mahatma Gandhi Marg, Bhubaneswar.

Salutes were exchanged between officials and 43 contingents, including the Odisha Police and CRPF, parading in patriotic fervor. Cultural performances and tableaus showcased the state's rich heritage and developmental strides, from women's empowerment to education advances.

In a show of national commitment, despite challenges, the event concluded peacefully across all districts, affirming the state's unity and determination.

(With inputs from agencies.)