Left Menu

Odisha's Republic Day: Celebrating Unity and Progress

Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati led the state-level Republic Day celebrations in Bhubaneswar, showcasing national pride with cultural performances and themed tableaus. Highlighting themes like women's empowerment and technological advancements, the event concluded without any incidents, even in Maoist-affected regions, emphasizing community unity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 26-01-2025 14:32 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 14:32 IST
Odisha's Republic Day: Celebrating Unity and Progress
  • Country:
  • India

The state-level Republic Day celebration in Odisha, led by Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, painted a vibrant picture of unity and progress on Mahatma Gandhi Marg, Bhubaneswar.

Salutes were exchanged between officials and 43 contingents, including the Odisha Police and CRPF, parading in patriotic fervor. Cultural performances and tableaus showcased the state's rich heritage and developmental strides, from women's empowerment to education advances.

In a show of national commitment, despite challenges, the event concluded peacefully across all districts, affirming the state's unity and determination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025