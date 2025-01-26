Aamir Khan Honors Sardar Patel at India's Statue of Unity on Republic Day
Actor Aamir Khan celebrated Republic Day at Gujarat's Statue of Unity, lauding the monument dedicated to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. He reflected on his family’s ties to India’s independence and the cultural significance of the statue. The day marked 76 years since India's transition to a republic.
Actor Aamir Khan attended the Republic Day celebrations at the Statue of Unity in Kevadia, Gujarat, on Sunday. The prominent Indian actor praised the 182-meter tall statue, the world's tallest, which honors Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, a pivotal figure in India's history.
Khan expressed awe at the monument, stating that the initial sight of the Statue of Unity was "breathtaking." Reflecting on his family legacy, Khan mentioned his great grand uncle, Maulana Azad, a key partner with Sardar Patel and Mahatma Gandhi in India's struggle for independence. He expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for recognizing Patel's contributions through such a monumental creation.
Highlighting the cultural importance of the statue, Khan noted its significance as a modern symbol of India's heritage. He expressed a desire to visit with his children to share this culturally enriching experience. Meanwhile, India marked its 76th Republic Day with celebrations that underscore the nation's democratic journey over 75 years since the Constitution's adoption.
President Droupadi Murmu led the ceremony by unfurling the national flag, accompanied by a 21-gun salute. Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, as chief guest, joined the event, which focused on "Jan Bhagidari" or people's participation in democracy. Prime Minister Modi emphasized the nation's dedication to preserving constitutional ideals and striving for a prosperous future in a post on X.
(With inputs from agencies.)
