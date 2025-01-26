Akhilesh Yadav's Sacred Journey at Maha Kumbh

Samajwadi Party chief, Akhilesh Yadav, marked a spiritual milestone on Sunday with a holy dip at the Maha Kumbh's sacred Sangam. Arriving in the afternoon, Yadav was photographed engaging in the auspicious tradition.

The political leader took 11 dips, a significant number as per tradition, in the river. 'This Maha Kumbh has returned after 144 years,' Yadav stated. 'We're pledging for harmony, goodwill, and the progression of society with tolerance and welfare in mind,' he expressed to reporters after completing the ritual.

This year, on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, Yadav also immersed himself in the Ganga at Haridwar. While discussing his engagement in the Kumbh, he remarked, 'Many attend for virtue, donation, or forgiveness. We're here for virtue and donation.' Yadav also participated in the Ardha Kumbh at Prayagraj in 2019.

