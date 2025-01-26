Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav's Sacred Journey at Maha Kumbh

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav took a holy dip in the Sangam at the 144-year Maha Kumbh, emphasizing harmony and goodwill. Reflecting on his spiritual journey, Yadav aimed for virtue and donations while continuing a tradition from past visits, notably to Haridwar and Prayagraj in previous years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 26-01-2025 16:17 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 16:17 IST
Akhilesh Yadav's Sacred Journey at Maha Kumbh
Akhilesh Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party chief, Akhilesh Yadav, marked a spiritual milestone on Sunday with a holy dip at the Maha Kumbh's sacred Sangam. Arriving in the afternoon, Yadav was photographed engaging in the auspicious tradition.

The political leader took 11 dips, a significant number as per tradition, in the river. 'This Maha Kumbh has returned after 144 years,' Yadav stated. 'We're pledging for harmony, goodwill, and the progression of society with tolerance and welfare in mind,' he expressed to reporters after completing the ritual.

This year, on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, Yadav also immersed himself in the Ganga at Haridwar. While discussing his engagement in the Kumbh, he remarked, 'Many attend for virtue, donation, or forgiveness. We're here for virtue and donation.' Yadav also participated in the Ardha Kumbh at Prayagraj in 2019.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025