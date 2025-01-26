Ricky Kej Awarded Padma Shri, Cementing His Musical Legacy

Grammy-winning musician Ricky Kej, celebrated for his innovative blend of music and social impact, has been honored with the Padma Shri, one of India's most prestigious civilian awards. The announcement, made on the eve of the 2025 Republic Day celebrations, marks a significant milestone in Kej's illustrious career.

In an interview with ANI, Kej expressed his immense joy, stating, "It came as a huge, huge shock to me that I had won the Padma Shri, and I was very thrilled." While he has previously secured three Grammy Awards for specific artistic contributions, Kej emphasized that the Padma Shri acknowledges his entire career, making it especially meaningful as recognition from his homeland. "This is the biggest honor I've ever received," he added.

Kej attributed his success to the inspiration drawn from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and expressed gratitude to his parents for their support. With President Droupadi Murmu approving 139 Padma Awards for 2025, Kej stands among the distinguished recipients, highlighting his global influence alongside his Grammy-winning projects such as Divine Tides, a collaboration with Stewart Copeland.

The annual Padma Awards, revealed on Republic Day, honor exemplary contributions across various disciplines. The 2025 honorees include luminaries like the late folk singer Sharda Sinha, late singer Pankaj Udhas, actor Anant Nag, and renowned violinist Lakshminarayana Subramaniam.

