Journey to the Holy Dip: First Buses for Maha Kumbh

In a significant move, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday flagged off two buses from Rewari, carrying the first group of devotees under the Mukhyamantri Teerth Darshan Yojana, to the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

The Saini government recently expanded the scheme on January 16 to allow senior citizens to participate in the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela and take a holy dip. The initiative, which includes medical and security personnel, is part of a broader effort to facilitate pilgrimage trips for Haryana citizens.

An official statement noted the swift efforts of the Information, Public Relations, and Languages Department in updating the registration portal, ensuring the first batch successfully departed. The program is aimed at senior citizens with incomes below Rs 1,80,000 annually, offering free visits to spiritual sites across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)