Echoes of a Republic: India's Historic Celebration

The Republic of India marked its 75th anniversary of its Constitution coming into effect. Celebrations, featuring Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, took place at a historic amphitheatre in Delhi. The 1950 parade was the country's first, featuring a significant military display, and adorned with tri-colour-themed banners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 20:29 IST
Seventy-five years since India's Constitution came into effect, the nation celebrated Republic Day with grandeur, reflecting on its first historic ceremony held in 1950. This year, the parade featured Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto as chief guest, alongside a marching contingent from Indonesia.

The initial ceremonies were held at Delhi's Irwin Amphitheatre, a 1930s structure rebranded as the National Stadium for the 1951 Asian Games. Iconic monuments across the capital dazzled with lights, portraying a monumental 'fairyland' as a salute to India's sovereign journey.

Dr. Rajendra Prasad was inaugurated as India's first President amidst a 31-gun salute. Historically, public emotions ran high as the president's convoy made its way through Delhi in a dignified procession, echoing with chants and celebrations to mark this new era of democracy and unity under the newly established Constitution.

